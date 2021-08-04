LAWRENCEVILLE — Johan Camargo blasted a three-run home run, his 10th of the season, as the Gwinnett Stripers took down the Charlotte Knights 4-1 at Coolray Field on Wednesday night.
The Stripers (43-37) have the best record in Triple-A since July 8, now at 20-5. Gwinnett has won 12 consecutive games over Charlotte dating back to May 6.
Camargo’s three-run blast off Mike Wright (L, 6-5) gave the Stripers their winning margin in the first inning. In his last 43 games, Camargo is batting .347 with 21 extra-base hits and 29 RBIs.
Phillip Ervin scored on Nik Turley’s wild pitch in the seventh inning to make it 4-0. Charlotte (28-51) scored its lone run on an RBI single by Danny Mendick in the eighth inning.
Jose Rodriguez (W, 2-3) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four for his second win in his last three starts. Ervin led Gwinnett in hits, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Drew Waters worked three walks with a run scored.
A.J. Minter (S, 6) shut down the Knights in the ninth inning for his sixth save in as many opportunities for the Stripers. After the save, Minter and Jacob Webb are a combined 11-for-11 in save opportunities.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión for the game. RHP Ian Anderson (MLB Rehab) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Jonathan Stiever (3-5, 6.05 ERA) for the Knights.
