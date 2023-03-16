CoachJoeSturdivant.jpg

Parkview grad Joe Sturdivant poses for a photo at Providence Christian.

 Special Photo

Joey Sturdivant wore the orange, blue and white Parkview football uniform during its golden age. Now he is the man in charge.

Sturdivant was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education as the Panthers’ new head football coach, making the short move from neighboring Providence Christian, where he was the head coach last season. He replaces outgoing head coach Eric Godfree, also a former Parkview player.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.