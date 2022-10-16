NASCAR: South Point 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates his victory following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2022.

 Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Team Penske's Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a position in the Championship 4 with a shot at the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Championship thanks to a valiant surge to victory in the final laps of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

Logano, on fresh Goodyear tires, rallied back through the field following a late race pit stop, passing Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain for the lead with three laps remaining and driving off to his third win at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas high banks. He finished a slight .817-second ahead of fellow Playoff driver Chastain, who led a race-best 68 of the 267 laps on the afternoon.

