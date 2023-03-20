HAMPTON — After Joey Logano won Sunday’s victory in the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his father Tom came out to the start/finish line to hug his son.
The father and son spent countless days at AMS while Joey was racing Bandolero and Legends car son the speedway’s quarter-mile track from 1999 to 2003. Tom saw Joey visit victory lane many times during Joey’s youth racing days but it was the first time he saw his son win a Cup Series race at AMS.
“That was cool,” Logano said about his father coming out to hug him. “Obviously, I didn’t see him coming. I think that was neat to see that. There’s been plenty of times he’s run out to the start/finish line to give me a hug here maybe 20-something years ago. Like I said, this was kind of an emotional win when you think about what Atlanta Motor Speedway is all about to our family, the memories that are made here. This is one that we’ll definitely remember forever. It’s cool to have my dad here to celebrate with.”
Logano first got involved in Bandolero and Legends racing years ago when he visited AMS and met Legends of Georgia director Ken Ragan.
“(I was) thinking about the first time we drove down here, driving through the infield tunnel, thinking this was the biggest racetrack we’ve ever been to,” Logano said. “We were just down visiting. We met Kenny Ragan who runs Legends of Georgia, David’s dad. He said, ‘why don’t you race a Bandolero? Give it a shot.’ We did that day. He let us rent one for the weekend. We raced. Came back down here about six months later when we moved and started racing right here.”
The next few years, Logano became one of the best Bandoleros and Legends drivers, winning race after race and winning multiple championships.
“Our race shop was two miles up the road,” he said. “I lived in the condo up there (at AMS). The dream was always to race on the big track, right? Every time you run that quarter-mile over and over again, someday I want to go straight and hit the big banks. That’s what it was about for me.
"I guess this win here is for those kids. I got to meet a lot of them this weekend. I’m sure you saw them around. Just shows you keep working hard, chasing your dreams, the dream of always driving a Cup car into victory lane came true today. It was really neat.”
Logano was one of the first AMS Thursday Thunder series drivers to make it to NASCAR, along with Reed Sorenson and David Ragan. But now, all three top levels of NASCAR are filled with former AMS Thursday Thunder drivers whether they are racing or working behind the scenes.
“I think the coolest thing, you think about the garage today, how many of ’em started right here, right? Or raced here at some point, right?,” Logano said Sunday. “(My spotter) Coleman (Pressley) raced out here. Got videos of us racing each other out there. It’s cool, right? You think about (Brandon) McReynolds. He’s spotting. Started here. Austin Hill won yesterday (in the Xfinity race), started here. David Ragan, Reed Sorenson. It’s pretty neat to see the success of young racers that raced here, how they’re still in the sport today, or made an impact in the sport at one point.”
Logano credits Ken Ragan with laying the foundation for the young drivers to have success later in their racing careers.
“That says a lot about the program that Ken Ragan is running here,” Logano said. “He does a tremendous job at really giving these kids a good opportunity, help guiding the parents.”
On Saturday, Logano spent some time with some kids who are racing Bandolero and Legends now at AMS.
“Honestly, just brings back a lot of memories,” he said. “I remember coming here for Cup weekend. I’d walk around hoping to meet drivers, an owner, maybe they know my name, someday they’ll remember that they met me, maybe they’ll help me get a chance to drive a Cup car someday, right? That was a thought.”
While Logano is the Cup Series driver, he got some autographs from them.
“The memories of talking to the kids,” he said. “Hero cards, I got three Hero cards this weekend, they signed it for me. Someday I may be racing against them, right? It doesn’t take too long. It was 10 years before this I was trying to get Tony Stewart’s autograph, 10 years before I took his ride. I didn’t take his ride, but he left. I replaced him in his car. Ten years go by just like that. I’ll be pretty old in 10 years, but at some point there’s definitely a chance.”
