Joey Logano, right, accepts the trophy for winning the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023.

 Dave Quick

HAMPTON — After Joey Logano won Sunday’s victory in the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his father Tom came out to the start/finish line to hug his son.

The father and son spent countless days at AMS while Joey was racing Bandolero and Legends car son the speedway’s quarter-mile track from 1999 to 2003. Tom saw Joey visit victory lane many times during Joey’s youth racing days but it was the first time he saw his son win a Cup Series race at AMS.

