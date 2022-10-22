LOGANVILLE — The numbers weren't gargantuan, but Grayson's 249 rushing yards did the trick as the Rams pulled away in the second half to beat Brookwood 42-14 in a Region 4-AAAAAAA football showdown.
Not only did the Rams (7-1, 3-0) get five touchdowns on the ground, including four by Joe Taylor Jr., but the defense also held the Broncos to minus-3 yards rushing for the entire game. With the win, the Rams are now in the driver's seat for the region title with two games to go as they are the only team left undefeated in region play.
"That was a big win right there," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "We wanted to come in and stop the run after they hit big runs on us last year. Their defensive line is the real deal and we challenged our kids this week."
Brookwood (4-4, 2-1) got the early momentum in the game when Brian Diggs intercepted J.D. Davis (18 of 28, 190 yards) on Grayson's first offensive drive. However, the Broncos were forced into a three-and-out on their ensuing drive to keep the game scoreless.
On Grayson's third offensive drive, the Rams took advantage of a third-down pass interference call to get the ball into the red zone. Later, Carter decided to go for it on 4th-and-1, using Taylor behind a battering ram of wide bodies to secure the first down. Two plays later, Taylor (23 rushes, 78 yards) got the edge and ran it in from the 10 to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with 11:20 to go in the second quarter.
Late in the second quarter, the Rams' offense got moving again as Davis found receivers all over the field to get Grayson into scoring position. A 31-yard completion to JoJo Stone moved the ball to the 9 and Davis found John Cineas open for a nine-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 heading into halftime.
Right out of the break, Brookwood got things rolling as Bryce Dopson took the opening kickoff back 83 yards for a touchdown to cut Grayson's lead in half, 14-7.
Grayson had a response, however, as the Rams drove 80 yards in 13 plays to go back up by 14. A defensive pass interference call on third down kept the drive alive for the Rams. Later, Taylor scored his second touchdown, this time from the 5 to make it 21-7 with 6:51 to go.
Brookwood responded again, this time when quarterback Dylan Lonergan (19 of 35, 221 yards) found Dopson (2 catches, 58 yards), who then raced 55 yards for the touchdown to make it 21-14.
That's when the wheels fell off for the Broncos. A bad punt set Grayson up on the Broncos' 31. A 29-yard reception by Mason Humphrey put the Rams in business as Taylor scored another touchdown, this time from the 2 to make it 28-14.
To make matters worse, after Lonergan had to go off the field after a second-down play, a fumbled snap on third down, and then another fumbled snap on the punt attempt gave the ball right back to the Rams, this time in the red zone. And it didn't take them long to score as Taylor scored his fourth touchdown of the evening, again from the 2, to make it 35-14 with six seconds left in the third quarter.
"Here's a kid who squats 500 pounds and is an elite athlete," Carter said. "I tell every college coach in the country about him. They're missing the boat on him."
Amari Alston (12 rushes, 168 yards) added an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the game its final points.
The Rams now turn their focus to securing a home playoff game next week against Archer, while Brookwood takes on Parkview in the Battle of Five Forks for what could end up being the region's No. 2 seed.
Brookwood 0 0 14 0 - 14
Grayson 0 14 21 7 - 42
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Joe Taylor Jr. 10 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 11:20
Grayson: John Cineas 9 pass from J.D. Davis (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 2:05
