Grayson's Joe Taylor Jr. (1) picks up yardage as Brookwood's Malcolm McCain (3) and Jeremy Johnson (56) pursue on Oct. 21, 2022.

 Chad Price

LOGANVILLE — The numbers weren't gargantuan, but Grayson's 249 rushing yards did the trick as the Rams pulled away in the second half to beat Brookwood 42-14 in a Region 4-AAAAAAA football showdown.

Not only did the Rams (7-1, 3-0) get five touchdowns on the ground, including four by Joe Taylor Jr., but the defense also held the Broncos to minus-3 yards rushing for the entire game. With the win, the Rams are now in the driver's seat for the region title with two games to go as they are the only team left undefeated in region play.

