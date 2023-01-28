GettyImages-1460288391.jpg

Drivers Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, and Jenson Button pose for a photo after a press conference announcing the NASCAR Garage 56 driver lineup for entry in 2023 Le mans before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 28, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 James Gilbert/Getty Images for NASCAR

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, longtime sports car star Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula One champion Jenson Button will comprise the highly anticipated driver lineup for the NASCAR Garage 56 project at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The announcement was made Saturday morning at Daytona International Speedway in the hours before the 61st Annual Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener. 

