LAWRENCEVILLE — Top-seed Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team opened the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Championship with a commanding 10-0 seven-inning victory against No. 4 seed Iowa Wesleyan University Saturday afternoon from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
With the victory GGC will face No. 2 seed Fisher College (Mass.) in a winner’s bracket contest on Sunday, May 8, starting at 11 a.m.
The Grizzlies (40-14) used an eight-run fourth inning to break the contest open. Senior Austin Bates opened the big offensive inning with an infield RBI single. Senior Livingston Morris provided the big blow of the inning with a three-run home run to left field for a 6-0 lead.
Senior J.D. Stubbs and sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. added run-scoring singles before freshman Braxton Meguiar capped the fourth inning with a RBI single.
GGC pushed two runs across in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early lead.
Junior starting pitcher Rob Hamby tossed a gem, striking out a career-high 10 batters and scattering five hits in his first career shutout.
Junior Myles McKisic and Bates each collected three hits for the Grizzlies. The tournament hosts outhit Iowa Wesleyan (20-29) 13-5 in the contest.
Head coach Jeremy Sheetinger collected his 200th career coaching victory.
“Rob gave us the quality start that you have when you start a postseason tournament," Sheetinger said. "To get that out of Rob with a career-high 10 strikeouts, hung zeros all day and controlling the zone I am very proud of him. He’s been an anchor to our pitching staff all season and to get a complete game sets us well going forward throughout the tournament."
