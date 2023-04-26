There’s a lot that Jeremy Laird will miss now that he’s retiring from coaching, but there’s one thing he said he can easily give up.
“Getting up at 3:30 in the morning — I won’t miss that,” said Laird, who has coached the swimming and diving teams at Peachtree Ridge since the school opened in 2003.
The Lawrenceville native — and Central Gwinnett alum — will continue teaching graphic design at the school. Laird said that after two decades on the pool deck, he wanted to get a few more hours in the day for himself.
“After 20-something years into doing this, I love coaching, I love being around the kids, I love the environment, I love the meets, but I’m just ready for a break,” he said. “In addition to teaching full-time, I run the print shop at the school, which is also full-time, and I was also coaching. Something had to go for me to be more comfortable. And after 20-something years in coaching, I figure I can let that go.”
While Brookwood, Parkview and North Gwinnett have been the dominant high school swim programs in Gwinnett County for quite a while, Peachtree Ridge has enjoyed its share of attention as the boys team won the Class AAAAA state championship in 2011 and finished second in 2010, and the girls team took second in 2013. Laird was named the county’s Boys Coach of the Year in 2011 and earned Girls Coach of the Year honors in 2006.
He has also coached more than a dozen All-Americans and has sent nearly two dozen swimmers and divers to the collegiate level.
“I loved every minute I poured in that program,” said Laird, 47. “I’m blessed to have the athletes I’ve had in my program and I can say I got a state title with my boys team. … In Gwinnett County, I think we’ve had the longest-serving coaching staff in swim over any school in metro Atlanta. It’s been a fun ride and I’m really blessed to be given a chance to do it.”
While there have been many memorable moments in his coaching career, the California native said one instance he recalls with great clarity came more than a dozen years ago at the Class AAAAA state meet at Westminster.
“The Brookwood boys beat Peachtree Ridge boys for the state title (in 2010),” said Laird, whose twin brother Jonathan coaches the swim team at Campbell High in Cobb County. “A Brookwood swimmer named Ken Bolton came up to me and said, ‘You got this next year, coach. I guarantee it.’ And my boys did win it the next year. We beat Brookwood and Parkview.
“I will never forget that. To have an athlete I wasn’t coaching come across the pool deck after the championship meet and tell me that, I will never forget it. It was eye-opening. Ken was all accolades and praise, and it was very touching.”
When asked what he planned to do with a little more free time on his hands, Laird said, “Read.”
“I love history, old war books,” he said. “I’m reading ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’ I know they’ve remade the movie and I had never read the book nor seen any edition of the movie, so I decided I’d read the book first and then watch the movie.”
Laird did not discount the idea of returning to the pool deck, but it will be later, rather than sooner.
“I’m not retiring from school, just coaching,” he said. “…I might go back to coaching in some aspect, but not anytime soon.”
