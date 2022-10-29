SUGAR HILL — Jeremiah Harden threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns to help the Shiloh Generals earn a 28-22 road win over Lanier on Friday night and secure the No. 3 seed in the Region 8-AAAAAA standings.
Myles Smith also had 13 catches for 192 yards and the game-sealing touchdown catch for state playoff-bound Shiloh (4-5 overall, 3-2 Region 8-AAAAAA), which led wire-to-wire and prevented the Longhorns (4-6, 3-3) from finishing third in the region.
“It was huge for us to play from in front after last week,” Shiloh coach Ierulli said. “We needed a boost after scoring just seven against Gainesville so this was definitely a big lift for our offense. The offense looked great and Jeremiah did a heck of a job.”
With a 21-15 advantage early in the fourth quarter, the Generals essentially sealed the contest with a 15-play drive which ate up seven minutes. On 4th-and-6 at Lanier’s 17 with 1:59 left on the clock, Harden tossed a pass over the middle to Smith, who sprinted to the end zone for a 28-15 score.
“Myles is phenomenal and he's got great hands,” Ierulli said. “He comes up big when we need him all the time.”
But Preston Ratliff responded quickly for Lanier with some big completions to Ethan Montenegro, who also capped the series with a 12-yard TD catch for a 28-22 score with 31 seconds remaining.
However, Shiloh recovered the onside kick and took a knee to end the game.
Out of the Wildcat formation, Chase Jameson scored a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter. J’shaun Stroud countered for the Generals with a 2-yard rushing TD.
In the first half, both teams scored on their opening drives. Shiloh reached the end zone first when Brice Pollock caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harden with 7:55 left in the quarter. Before the period ended, Ratliff and Jameson connected on a 21-yard TD completion but the extra point was missed for a 7-6 score.
After Tyrek Samuels intercepted Harden and the Longhorns turned the ball over on downs, the Generals added to their lead early in the second quarter. On the eighth play of the drive, Harden found Shakeem Hopkins for a 24-yard touchdown and 14-6 edge at the half.
