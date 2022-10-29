DSC_4944.jpg

Shiloh players celebrate a touchdown at Lanier on Oct. 28, 2022.

 Katie's Images

SUGAR HILL — Jeremiah Harden threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns to help the Shiloh Generals earn a 28-22 road win over Lanier on Friday night and secure the No. 3 seed in the Region 8-AAAAAA standings.

Myles Smith also had 13 catches for 192 yards and the game-sealing touchdown catch for state playoff-bound Shiloh (4-5 overall, 3-2 Region 8-AAAAAA), which led wire-to-wire and prevented the Longhorns (4-6, 3-3) from finishing third in the region.

