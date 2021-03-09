WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – Freshman Jenna Gabrielli hit a pair of home runs in the nightcap as the No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team earned a 5-2 come-from-behind victory to split Tuesday’s road doubleheader at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Grizzlies (12-4) trailed 2-0 in the second contest until Gabrielli connected on a three-run homer to left field in the fifth inning to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. Later, she would add a two-run home run over the same outfield fence in the seventh inning to extend the team’s lead.
“There was a (Cumberlands) timeout just before that at-bat (fifth inning) and Coach Kat (Ihlenburg) mentioned ‘Don’t be a hero, just swing and stay relaxed.’ That’s what I did. The first home run felt amazing,” said Gabrielli.
Tuesday marked the first home runs of the left fielder’s collegiate career.
In the opener, Cumberlands (19-5) won in walk-off fashion 2-1 by scoring a run in the eighth inning on a base hit from Emily Bryant. All of the scoring came in extra innings when junior shortstop Piper Wagner hit an RBI double off the wall to bring home freshman right fielder Kloey Goins from first base to break the scoreless game.
However, the Patriots answered with a game-tying base hit from Katie Cheeseman in the bottom of the eighth inning. Then came Bryant’s hit that produced the game-winner – the first time Cumberlands had defeated GGC in seven games within the series.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good struck out five batters in the complete-game victory for the Grizzlies in the nightcap.
“We knew that our offense was finding rhythm," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "(Jenna) put a charge into the ball and it was exciting for her first home run to come at a big moment like that. Cumberlands played well and our team was resilient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.