LAWRENCEVILLE – Central Gwinnett had a rough night in a 42-7 loss to Class AAAA powerhouse Jefferson on Friday night at Tally Johnson Field.Jason Jackson scored the only TD of the game for the Black Knights (1-1) on a 30-yard screen pass from Justin Johnson, and Lassana Simaga had a strong game defensively, but it wasn't enough. The Black Knights fall to 1-1 on the season. 