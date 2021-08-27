thumbnail_image.png

Jason Jackson

LAWRENCEVILLE – Central Gwinnett had a rough night in a 42-7 loss to Class AAAA powerhouse Jefferson on Friday night at Tally Johnson Field.

Jason Jackson scored the only TD of the game for the Black Knights (1-1) on a 30-yard screen pass from Justin Johnson, and Lassana Simaga had a strong game defensively, but it wasn't enough.

The Black Knights fall to 1-1 on the season.

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.