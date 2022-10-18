DULUTH— The Atlanta Gladiators open their 19th season of ice hockey in Gwinnett against Florida on Friday at Gas South Arena with several key changes, but also some crucial similarities to last year.

Jeff Pyle, who toyed with retirement, returns as head coach. Assisting him will be the team’s longtime captain, Derek Nesbitt, who did retire after playing more than 1,000 professional games, including his first and last for the same coach (Pyle).

