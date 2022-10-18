DULUTH— The Atlanta Gladiators open their 19th season of ice hockey in Gwinnett against Florida on Friday at Gas South Arena with several key changes, but also some crucial similarities to last year.
Jeff Pyle, who toyed with retirement, returns as head coach. Assisting him will be the team’s longtime captain, Derek Nesbitt, who did retire after playing more than 1,000 professional games, including his first and last for the same coach (Pyle).
It was Nesbitt’s hope when he announced his retirement this summer, that he could assist Pyle. They worked it out as summer turned to fall and both are thrilled with the partnership.
“I look at it as mentoring him to take over,” Pyle said. “He knows all my stuff.”
The Gladiators, who unveiled new owners Tuesday, are the new ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners. It’s not the first time Pyle has worked with the Coyotes. The teams were affiliated from 2011-15.
“They’ve been amazing for us,” Pyle said. “(Coyotes assistant general manager) John (Ferguson) and I get along really well.”
Pyle and Nesbitt have had evening whisper sessions on the phone, basking in the glow of a roster neither can quite believe is theirs to wield.
“God, we’re going to be good,” Pyle said giddily during training camp. “This is so exciting. The whole thing has been so much fun.
“I’ve done the least recruiting I’ve ever done and it’s one of the better teams I’ve ever had.
“We had a blast. We dominated in our division. Then everybody wanted to come back. I’ve never had a team where everybody wanted to come back.”
The roster includes Bode Wilde, who was assigned by the New York islanders, Jacob Graves, the Thrower brothers, Olympian Shanghoon Shin, Tim Davidson, Derek Topatigh, Eric Neiley, Cody Sylvester and Mike Turner.
“We come into camp and we’re going to be better than we were last year,” Pyle said. “We’re going to have 10 really good forwards. We’ll be solid on D again.”
Last year’s team was potent and tight-knit.
“I’ve never seen more guys crying on a team when it was over than that one,” Pyle said. “I was proud of them. That was more fun than the other years because nobody expected it. It was the perfect storm. I wanted our fans to get that home game and they never did. So that was the sad part.”
Last season, the Gladiators returned to the dominance they established in the earliest years under Pyle. Atlanta won its division and only an inability to get a single home game date in the opening round against Jacksonville derailed the train.
Atlanta had to play the first four games of a best-of-seven series on the road. It still nearly managed to pull it off, pushing Jacksonville hard with several rallies on the road.
“It was just so much fun for me to try to maximize everybody’s potential, it came to fruition,”Pyle said. ”At the end of the year, we had some injuries that killed us. We go into Jacksonville for that three-game (set to close the regular season). We’re in first place. We go in there and just kind of separate. Usually that’s where we kind of fall apart.
“The last game, they were up 4-0 with like a period and a half left. We scored one, then two, then three, then tied it up in overtime. It was so much the way we were.
“The guys were just amazing. After years of never having a sniff at first place, teams were afraid of us.”
One significant change is in the team’s ownership. A new group is taking over after four years with Dan Orlich as owner.
The new ownership group introduced Tuesday is ATL Hockey Group, led by majority owner and businessman Alex Campbell and minority owner Anson Carter, a longtime NHL player and current hockey analyst for TNT.
That change was enough to have Pyle, who was recently inducted into his alma mater’s hall of fame, setting aside thoughts of retirement.
“I’m getting old,” the 64-year-old said with a laugh. “My back is sore and I was kind of tired of it.”
Then the ownership changed.
“I said I need to sign one more contract and mentally turn the page,” Pyle said.
Recommended for you
The Atlanta Gladiators introduced Alex Campbell and Anson Carter as the new owners of the team during a Tuesday press conference at Gas South Arena. Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Gladiators announce new owners
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented