Parkview grad Jeff Francoeur, now a broadcaster with Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast, conducted an interview this week with Cole Hamels and Freddie Freeman about the baseball season postponed by the coronavirus.
The trio covered a number of topics, most notably Hamels and Freeman’s reaction to some of the ideas that have been floated in the media on MLB’s return. In addition, the group also spoke about the players' health, what they are doing during the hiatus and Freddie’s career struggles with hitting Cole’s cutter.
See the full interview here:
