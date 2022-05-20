Bally Sports Southeast will move its broadcast location to the right field stands in front of the Coors Light Chop House at Truist Park for a “Baseball from the Bleachers” telecast next week.
The telecast of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game on Thursday, May 26 at 7:20 p.m. will feature the unique location.
Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Jeff Francoeur, a Parkview grad, will be among the fans as they showcase the atmosphere experienced by fans attending a Braves game at Truist Park. The broadcasters will make a grand entrance to the Chop House at 6:45 p.m. with the Braves’ Heavy Hitters leading the way as they greet fans on the concourse.
The network first called a game from the stands in 2019 when the broadcast team moved to the Chop House location for two games in May and August.
Calling the game from right field provided fans in the ballpark with an up-close vantage point of the telecast, while viewers at home were able to see the game from a different perspective. Varying camera angles showed the announcers’ viewpoint and fan reactions from the stands.
Braves coverage on May 26 will begin with the Braves LIVE pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Southeast and the Bally Sports app. The show will feature Treavor Scales as host along with Brian Jordan and Peter Moylan as analysts.
