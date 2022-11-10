NBA: Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks

Nov 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) loses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine

Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the visiting Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game, a 125-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Markkanen made 9-for-18 from the field, including a season-high six 3-pointers, with eight rebounds to help Utah become the first team in the league to win 10 games.

