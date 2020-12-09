DACULA — Jaylon Taylor went off for 42 points Tuesday night in the Buford boys basketball team’s 81-54 win over Hebron Christian.
Taylor also had six rebounds and blocked four shots.
The Wolves also got 11 points from Alahn Sumler, seven points from Nick Isaac and six assists from Caleb Blackwell.
Jayden Williams led Hebron with 22 points.
