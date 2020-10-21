SUWANEE — Jaylah Jarrell had a huge doubleheader Tuesday, and Peachtree Ridge swept Cherokee with 9-3 and 5-1 victories in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state softball playoffs.
The Lions advance to play at Archer later this week in the second round.
Jarrell went 5-for-5 and four RBIs in Game 1, which saw the Lions tally 16 hits. Samantha Brown, D’Amani Gadson, Kennedy Harp and Ava Lunsford had multiple hits in the opener. Harp had three RBIs and a double, Gadson and Lunsford had home runs and Elle Lunsford pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.
In Game 2, Elle Lunsford pitched seven innings and allowed five hits with six strikeouts. Jarrell had two more hits, and Harp and Gadson also had multiple hits. Harp had a home run, one of 10 Lion hits in the nightcap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.