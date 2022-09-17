1M9A0299.jpg

Jayden Dooley (12) throws a pass in Mountain View's win over Lanier on Friday.

 Colin Hubbard

LAWRENCEVILLE — Making his first career start at home for Mountain View's football team, junior quarterback Jayden Dooley wasn’t going to let anything get between him and a Bears victory.

Cool, calm and collected from his very first snap, Dooley put on an offensive clinic against visiting Lanier, passing for 177 yards, rushing for 104 and scoring five touchdowns to help lead the Bears to a 55-3 rout of the Longhorns.

