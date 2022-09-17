LAWRENCEVILLE — Making his first career start at home for Mountain View's football team, junior quarterback Jayden Dooley wasn’t going to let anything get between him and a Bears victory.
Cool, calm and collected from his very first snap, Dooley put on an offensive clinic against visiting Lanier, passing for 177 yards, rushing for 104 and scoring five touchdowns to help lead the Bears to a 55-3 rout of the Longhorns.
Playing in place of an injured Mason Kidd, Dooley made the most of his opportunity and was grinning from ear to ear after a dominant win.
“It was definitely a win we needed,” Dooley said. “We played three away games in a row. Coming back home and winning 55-3 is a big momentum boost going into region play. I think I played well. This was an opportunity (to play) and I had to step up after the injury to Mason. We’re going to come back in two weeks and do the same thing.”
Junior wide receiver Zyon Davis entered play Friday night with two touchdowns on the season and matched that in just two drives against the Longhorns. Davis opened the scoring three plays into the game with a 43-yard touchdown run and scored again on the Bears’ second drive, this time on a 24-yard reception from Dooley.
Leading the Longhorns 14-3 heading into the second quarter, Dooley tossed his second touchdown pass of the night to Caleb Farr, a 6-yard pass to extend their lead to 21-3 with 9:37 left before halftime.
Dooley and the Bears (3-2) weren’t done scoring in the first half.
Later in the second quarter, Longhorns (1-3) quarterback Preston Ratliff was stripped by Justin Greene after picking up a first down and the ball was recovered by teammate Maurice Mills at their own 26-yard line.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Dooley dropped back and fired a deep ball down the left hash and into the hands of junior Eric Hart, who caught the ball and raced into the end zone to give the Bears a commanding 27-3 lead with 4:19 left in the half.
“We came in after the turnover and coach told us we were going to take a shot down the field,” Dooley said. “The guy I was supposed to throw it to slipped. I stepped up in the pocket and saw Eric down the field. I just launched it up and he made a play for me.”
Dooley finished his first half 8 of 10 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns while Davis accounted for 112 yards of offense — 58 receiving and 54 rushing. The Bears defense held Ratliff to just 92 yards passing and intercepted him once with Terell Battle responsible for the pick.
“He does it in practice,” Mountain View head coach John Poitveint said of Dooley. “He’s a really good player. Mason is a little banged up right now, so he’s had to jump in there. He’s done a great job and we expect him to do that. It’s not a surprise for us.”
Starting with the ball in the second half, Dooley and the Bears needed just four plays to score again. Facing a third-and-3, Dooley hooked up with Davis again, this time for a 23-yard score to extend their lead to 34-3.
Lanier’s best chance to find the end zone came on their first drive of the third quarter. Ratliff tossed a long pass that was caught by Chase Jameson, who beat his man, but was chased down at the 4-yard line before scoring.
Facing a third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Ratliff dropped back and was sacked by Nate Nelson for a loss of 11. Down 31 points, the Longhorns elected to go for it and Ratliff was intercepted by Mills to give the ball back to the Bears.
The Bears were highly effective both through the air and on the ground Friday night and they proved that after the interception with a 9-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Dooley.
Mountain View picked up five first downs on the drive, all rushing.
After scoring touchdowns on each of their first three possessions in the first half, the Bears did one better in the second half. With a lot of backups getting an opportunity to play for the Bears in the fourth quarter, the Bears scored touchdowns on their fourth and fifth drives of the second half to end the game.
Zay Wilson made a defender miss and tip-toed his way down the left sideline for a 24-yard score midway through the fourth quarter and Tre Jackson all but ended the game with a 67-yard rushing touchdown with 23 seconds left to cap the scoring for the Bears.
“We executed at a high level tonight,” Poitveint said. “Our whole focus this week was to start fast and physical on both sides of the ball. Our offense really came through tonight and started clicking on all cylinders. You have a great group of kids working very hard, so I’m very proud of their effort tonight. Anytime you can get a Gwinnett County win, it’s big.”
The Bears are off next week and will face off against Dacula at home on Sept. 30. As for the Longhorns, they will look to get back on track when they tangle with Habersham Central on the road next Friday night to open region play.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55, LANIER 3
Lanier 3 0 0 0 – 3
Mtn View 14 13 14 14 – 55
FIRST QUARTER
Mtn View: Zyon Davis 43 run (Nick Razetto kick) 9:40
Lanier: 23 Field goal, 7:02
Mtn View: Davis 24 pass from Jayden Dooley (Razetto kick) 3:06
SECOND QUARTER
Mtn View: Caleb Farr 6 pass from Dooley (Razetto kick) 9:37
Mtn View: Eric Hart 74 pass from Dooley (Razetto missed kick) 4:19
THIRD QUARTER
Mtn View: Davis 23 pass from Dooley (Razetto kick) 10:07
Mtn View: Dooley 15 run (Razetto kick) 2:45
FOURTH QUARTER
Mtn View: Zay Wilson 24 run (Razetto kick) 7:52
Mtn View: Tre Jackson 67 run (Razetto kick) :23.6
Recommended for you
Stacker analyzed the former roles of every current governor in America. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.