Men's Soccer Opener Fall 2021_DSC1596.JPG

Jason Strambu in action during a Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer match.

 Rod Reilly/Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Scoring a goal in each half, the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team defeated Bellevue University (Nebraska) 2-0 Sunday to conclude a productive performance in the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference Classic from the campus of Mount Mercy University.

This marked the 11th straight time this season that the Grizzlies (9-1-1) have scored two or more goals in a match. The team also had a 2-1 victory against previously unbeaten Viterbo University (Wisconsin) in Friday’s Classic opener.

Recommended for you