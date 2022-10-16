CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Scoring a goal in each half, the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team defeated Bellevue University (Nebraska) 2-0 Sunday to conclude a productive performance in the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference Classic from the campus of Mount Mercy University.
This marked the 11th straight time this season that the Grizzlies (9-1-1) have scored two or more goals in a match. The team also had a 2-1 victory against previously unbeaten Viterbo University (Wisconsin) in Friday’s Classic opener.
Sophomore Jason Strambu, a Mountain View grad, scored a goal and had an assist to lead GGC’s offensive attack. He helped open the game’s scoring by completing a long dribble on the counter attack in the 31st minute with a pass to senior Karim Tmimi, who was wide open to finish the play from the six-yard box in front of the Bellevue net.
Tmimi has scored a team-high 12 goals this season and now collected a point in all 11 matches this fall.
Later, Strambu drilled his second goal of the CAC Classic and fourth of the season after converting a crossing pass from junior Marco Panaccione in the 67th minute.
The Grizzlies outshot Bellevue (4-7-3) by a 22-14 margin in the contest, with seven GGC shots being on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ron Boaz made three saves to record his second shutout of the season.
“It was a typical GGC-Bellevue match. We did a good job of defending them and were able to quickly get back on the attack. The pace that we had up front today allows us to have a very good counter attack. I’m really pleased to come away with two victories from this weekend,” said GGC head coach Steve DeCou.
Commented