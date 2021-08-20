LAWRENCEVILLE — The Battle of Lawrenceville was a one-sided affair for the second year in a row and sophomore running back Jason Jackson was the main reason why.
Toting the ball for Central Gwinnett, Jackson rushed for a career-high 171 yards and did all the scoring for the Black Knights en route to a 20-0 shutout win over host Discovery.
Jackson scored two touchdowns in the first half behind 119 yards and put the game on ice early in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown of the night.
“It felt good,” Jackson said. “The team needed it, so I had to bring it. At the beginning of the season, they said we were going to be a run-first team, so I knew I had to step up.”
Jackson’s first score of the night was his easiest. Following a failed punt attempt by the Titans, Jackson needed only seven yards to give the Black Knights a 6-0 lead with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter.
After a couple of failed offensive drives from both teams, Jackson and the Black Knights found their stride early in the second quarter.
Jackson carried the ball six times on the drive that started at their own 24-yard line and eventually scored on a 4-yard run to extend their lead to 13-0. The touchdown was set up by the longest play of the night, a 51-yard scamper from Jackson down the right sideline.
“We have a good run game,” Central head coach Jason Thompson said. “Jason is an incredible running back and he’s just a sophomore, so that keeps me excited.”
On defense, it was Central senior Lassana Simaga, who lined up at Mike linebacker for the Black Knights. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker was in on most tackles for the Black Knights defense and was responsible for slowing down Discovery running back Jacob Davis.
While Davis managed a few long runs here and there, Simaga and the Black Knights defense held everyone else in check and never allowed the Titans to reach the red zone.
“He’s the smartest defensive player we have,” Thompson said of Simaga. “He’s totally bought in over the offseason. He’s gained 20 pounds. He gets us lined up and then he attacks the ball. That dude can play. He’s probably our biggest improvement from last year to this year.”
Jackson’s final touchdown came early in the fourth quarter when he pounded his way into the end zone from a yard out.
Yards through the air were hard to come by for both teams. While both Central’s Justin Johnson and Discovery’s Jordan Chatman delivered some nice passes here and there, a plethora of drops kept both QBs from accounting for very many passing yards.
“We dropped a few balls tonight,” Thompson said. “I think our run game is going to open up a lot of things for Justin to take the top off. We just have to catch the ball. Our receivers didn’t play too well tonight.”
All-in-all, Thompson said he likes the way his team is trending and is excited for the challenges that lie ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.