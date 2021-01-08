LILBURN — A dominant second quarter was enough for Parkview’s boys basketball team to hold off Brookwood 73-54 in Friday night's Region 4-AAAAAAA opener.
Parkview point man Jason Edwards served as a large spark in the fire, scoring 12 of his 22 points in the second frame.
“This game, instead of being the ones having the pressure applied, we wanted to be the aggressor and that just proved to be the case. We fought hard and after that, we just maintained the lead,” Edwards said. “With no region tournament this year, we’ve just got to make sure we win every region game and just look forward to the future.”
Despite a bumpy first quarter, Parkview head coach Jon Collins was proud of his team’s ability to adjust against its rival.
“The defense really just picked up," Collins said. "I mean, we started flying around, we started changing up our defenses some to kind of change the momentum a little bit. Man, they just started making plays.”
At the beginning of the second quarter, a few points in the paint combined with an early 3-pointer gave the Broncos their first lead of the night. Unfortunately for Brookwood, it would prove to be its only one as the Panthers stormed right back ahead, riding a 14-0 run featuring multiple fast breaks into the locker rooms with a 33-23 lead.
However, this wave of momentum didn’t carry over to the third quarter as, once again, the Broncos began to threaten. Chris Cole led the way for Brookwood offensively with 10 points in the third quarter, helping cut a Parkview lead of 18 down to six.
“We guarded (in the third quarter). We actually took our stops and we did something with them on the other end,” Brookwood head coach Daniel Bowles said.
However, as it often does in testy rivalry games, momentum swung back to the Panthers once again in the fourth quarter. Parkview outscored the Broncos 23-10 in the final 12 minutes to seal the victory.
Edwards finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Avantae Harper dominated the glass with 11 rebounds and Asher Woods contributed with another 19 points of his own.
“When we get a lead, we can’t be satisfied, we can’t be content with that, so keep the foot on the gas and keep going,” Collins said. “That’s exactly what they did all the way down to the end. We just want to keep going.”
