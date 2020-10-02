NORCROSS — If you would've asked Meadowcreek head football coach Jason Carrera six years ago if he thought he'd still be the head coach after six years, he would've laughed.
Coming from the corporate world, Carerra admits that Meadowcreek's administration took a chance on him and with Friday night's 39-28 win over Duluth, he became the school's all-time winningest coach with 22 victories, surpassing the school's first coach, Kevin Maloof. Maloof coached there from 1986-1990.
"I had no idea I'd still be here six years ago," he said. "I love being at Meadowcreek and I don't want to be anywhere else."
To get to 22 wins, Carrera leaned on an inexperienced offensive line that never started a game together before. That line helped the Mustangs (2-3 overall, 1-0 Region 7-AAAAAAA) rack up 302 yards on the ground.
Although the game with the Wildcats started out slow, the Mustangs got things going in the second quarter. A 16-yard end-around by Andre Craig moved the ball into Duluth territory. Two plays later, Jabari Ponders rushed 26 yards down to the 9. That set up Rock Gaither for two straight runs, with the second resulting in a four-yard touchdown to give the Mustangs a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter.
For Duluth (1-2, 0-1), things didn't get better as it saw a pooch kick recovered by Meadowcreek's Omi Huntley, to put the Mustangs back in business. Six plays later, Craig scored from the 3 and gave Meadowcreek a 12-0 lead.
As if that wasn't bad enough, Duluth again botched the kickoff with Craig recovering the fumble giving the ball right back to Meadowcreek. A 28-yard completion from quarterback Malachi Watkins to Ponders gave the Mustangs an 18-0 lead midway through the second, giving the Mustangs three straight scoring drives without a Duluth offensive play.
The second half saw the Mustangs get right back to work with Gaither busting through the middle of the line for a 38-yard score.
"I love running the football," Carrera said. "Our offensive line was huge tonight. This is the first time these starters had played together as a unit, so a huge credit goes to them."
The Wildcats answered on the next drive thanks in part to a fake punt that move the ball down to the Meadowcreek 21. On the next play, Lonnie Ratliff IV found Jaiden Jones open for a 21-yard score to move the Wildcats to within 26-7 with 4:16 to go in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw a scoring frenzy as the Mustangs got two touchdown passes from Watkins — one for 27 yards to Micah James and the other for 10 yards to Gaither.
The Wildcats were able to sprinkle in some of their own magic in the fourth with a 77-yard kickoff return for a TD by John Durden, a 21-yard TD reception by Rishon Spencer and a 22-yard TD reception by Jones.
However, the last score came with 1:40 left as the Mustangs recovered the final onside kick and ran out the clock.
Gaither led the Mustangs with 150 yards on 22 carries, while Ponders had 63 yards on 10 carries.
Duluth was led by Ratliff, who went 7-for-23 for 127 yards, while Jones had three catches for 51 yards.
Meadowcreek 39, Duluth 28
Duluth 0 0 7 21 - 28
Meadowcreek 0 18 8 13 - 39
SECOND QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Rock Gaither 4 run (kick blocked) 11:19
Meadowcreek: Andre Craig 3 run (run failed) 9:21
Meadowcreek: Jabari Ponders 28 pass from Malachi Watkins (pass failed) 6:51
THIRD QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Gaither 38 run (Watkins run) 7:19
Duluth: Jaiden Jones 21 pass from Lonnie Ratliff IV (Sahil Puwani kick) 4:16
FOURTH QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Micah James 27 pass from Watkins (Sergio Gomez kick) 7:34
Duluth: John Durden 77 kickoff return (Puwani kick) 7:20
Meadowcreek: Gaither 10 pass from Watkins (kick failed) 5:43
Duluth: Rishon Spencer 21 pass from Ratliff (conversion run) 4:41
Duluth: Jones 22 pass from Ratliff (kick failed) 1:40
