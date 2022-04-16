ATHENS — Jared Zirkel kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift Team Black to a 26-23 win over Team Red in Georgia’s G-Day Game on Saturday in front of 68,002 fans at Sanford Stadium and an ESPN2 audience.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett went 15-of-35 for 273 yards and three touchdowns to pace Team Black. Tailbacks Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton combined to rush for 44 yards on 12 carries. Kearis Jackson paced the receivers as he hauled in four passes for 107 yards, including a 25-yarder to set up Zirkel’s game-winning kick. Tight end Arik Gilbert pulled in three catches for 49 yards, including two scores.
Quarterback Carson Beck went 13-of-21 for 246 yards to lead Team Red. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff led Team Red with 45 yards on three rushes. Tailback Daijun Edwards added 29 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Tight end Oscar Delp was Team Red’s top receiver with seven catches for 91 yards.
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson had a Red-best seven tackles, while defensive backs Daylen Everette and Malaki Starks led Team Black with five tackles each.
Team Black struck first as Bennett fired a 16-yard strike to Gilbert. Zirkel’s PAT gave Team Black a 7-0 lead with 10:09 left in the opening quarter.
Team Red responded with a 10-yard scoring run by Edwards. Kicker Jack Podlesny tacked on the extra point to knot the game at 7-7 at the 9:19 mark.
Between the first and second quarters, members of the 2021 national championship team not participating in the game received their commemorative rings.
In the second quarter, the squads traded field goals as Podlesny connected from 24 yards and Zirkel hit from 36.
Edwards pushed Team Red out front with a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:58 remaining in the first half. Podlesny added the extra point for a 17-10 score.
Team Black responded as Bennett threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Milton with 1:54 left in the half. Zirkel’s PAT made it 17-17 at the break.
Bennett again found Gilbert, this time for a 6-yard touchdown with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter. Zirkel’s PAT was blocked.
In the fourth quarter, Podlesny drilled field goals of 33 and 28 yards to pull Team Red even, setting up Zirkel’s capper.
The Bulldogs will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
