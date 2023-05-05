LAWRENCEVILLE — Jared Shuster struck out five over six hitless innings as the Gwinnett Stripers combined on a two-hit shutout of the Charlotte Knights in a 2-0 victory on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Atlanta Braves’ catcher Travis d’Arnaud started the game behind the plate and went 0-for-3 in his first rehab game for the Stripers (12-18).
The Stripers notched the decisive run within the first three batters of the game. Forrest Wall led off the first inning by reaching on a fielding error by shortstop Erik Gonzalez. He stole second, tagged to third on a d’Arnaud lineout to center and scored on Eli White’s sacrifice fly to right. In the fourth, Gwinnett raised the lead to 2-0 as Luke Waddell singled, stole second, and scored on a single by Joshua Fuentes.
Charlotte (14-17) snapped the no-hit bid on Clint Frazier’s leadoff single in the eighth off Joe Harvey but managed just one other hit the rest of the way.
Shuster (W, 1-0) allowed only three baserunners on walks in his second quality start of the year. Brian Moran (H, 3) pitched a hitless seventh, Harvey (H, 5) yielded one hit over a scoreless eighth, and Yacksel Rios (S, 4) worked around a two-out single in the ninth. White (0-for-2, sac fly, RBI) and Fuentes (1-for-3, RBI) drove in the lone runs.
The shutout, Gwinnett’s first of 2023, was the club’s first since a combined three-hitter in a 7-0 win over Jacksonville on September 2, 2022 at Coolray Field. Wall tied the Gwinnett record for single-game steals (13th player with 3, went 3-for-3), and the Stripers matched a Gwinnett single-game team record with five steals (6th time in history, went 5-for-5). Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, pitching for the first time since undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, struck out one in a scoreless seventh.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Michael Soroka (0-1, 4.86 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 9.53 ERA) for the Knights.
