A prep basketball tradition at North Gwinnett returns later this week.
The long-running Jared Cook Classic begins Saturday with familiar themes that have been consistent over the years, including the backing of its namesake, who helps keep it going.
Cook, a North alum and current New Orleans Saints tight end, has sponsored the showcase for a dozen years with the goals of supporting the community where he grew up and raising money for Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta to fight breast cancer, a disease Cook’s mother fought.
“We are so thankful for Jared's support of our program, and really thankful for the whole Cook family to be honest,” North boys head coach Matt Garner said. “They did so much for our community, and continue to do so. Jared's having a solid season this year for the Saints, and we hope we can pair that with a solid event in his name.”
Therein lies the other theme for the event — it annually brings some of the top boys basketball talent together to kick off the season.
This year’s schedule is no different with four games to open play Saturday — Peachtree Ridge vs. South Forsyth and Berkmar vs. Parkview in the afternoon session, followed by Archer vs. Walnut Grove and North Gwinnett vs. Shiloh in the later games.
Five games are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, and then four more on Tuesday, Nov. 24, capped by the 9:15 p.m. game between Grayson and host North.
The top prospects on participating teams this year include Robert Cowherd, Chauncey Wiggins, Ian Schieffelin and Tyrese Elliot of Grayson, Malique Ewin and Jemahri Hill of Berkmar, R.J. Godfrey of North, Jusaun Holt and Keith Robbins of St. Francis, T.J. Clark of Newton, Andrew McConnell of Lanier, Tailand Owens of Cherokee, Jojo Peterson of Mount Pisgah and Elijah Tucker of Cherokee.
“It's hard to believe we've been doing this for 12 years now, and the event continues to grow,” Garner said. “Last year we had one of the best regular season matchups in the state at the event between Grayson and Milton, and I wouldn't doubt it if we don't have a matchup like that this year on the schedule. There are numerous preseason top-10 teams squaring off, along with elite talent once again.”
Games from the Jared Cook Classic will be streamed at SUVtv.com.
