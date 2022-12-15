MMA: UFC Fight Night-Copenhagen-Hermansson vs Jared Cannonier

Sep 28, 2019; Copenhagen, DEN; Jared Cannonier (blue gloves) is interviewed after defeating Jack Hermansson (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

 Per Haljestam

In 2022, the UFC had another banner year. The promotion has continued its wave of momentum since coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

To date, the UFC has sold out 29 consecutive live events since the pandemic. This Saturday, Dec. 17, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas to close the book on the 2022 schedule. This Saturday’s UFC Vegas 66 card is packed with intriguing fights from top to bottom.