Losses are far more consequential in combat sports than any other sport on the planet. One loss can change the trajectory of a fighter’s career drastically. The UFC main event Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Apex features two men trying to rebound from losses to former middleweight champion Robert Whitaker.
The middleweight division is in a holding pattern of sorts, likely until 2022, and waiting on a middleweight title bout between Whitaker and Israel Adesanya. Looking to be next in line, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will have the middleweight spotlight all to themselves in UFC Vegas 34 on Saturday.
Gastelum is no stranger to the UFC Spotlight, winning The Ultimate Fighter season 17 after being picked last. Now, at the age of 29, with a 16-7 overall record, Gastelum makes his 20th appearance inside the UFC octagon on Saturday night. The Arizona native has arguably the best strength of schedule in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having faced seven UFC champions throughout his career, including wins over Michael Bisping and Johnny Hendricks.
Despite fighting the best of the best and amassing six knockouts, stylistically, Saturday’s matchup with Jared Cannonier may be Gastelum‘s toughest. Gastelum steps in on short notice due to a Palo Costa injury, and Cannonier is one of the most ferocious and technical strikers in the middleweight division.
Cannonier will have a substantial 6 1/2 inch reach advantage over Gastelum as well as an advantage in strike accuracy landing 56.47% of his strikes compared to Gastelum’s 47.41%. Cannonier’s striking is not just about accuracy, the “Killa Gorilla” will be looking for his 10th knockout Saturday night.
For Gastelum the path to victory seems extremely narrow. The former junior college wrestler at North Idaho College will have to take the fight to the floor in order to win. Similarly to what Gastelum did in his win back in February over Ian Heinsch, where Gastelum landed six takedowns. If Cannonier can keep the fight standing, expect him to come out with the victory and earn a title shot in the future.
Wrestling will be a focus in the co-main event as UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida faces 10-0 Mark Madsen in the lightweight division. Madsen is more known for his work in the Olympics than in the octagon. A native of Denmark, Madsen earned a silver medal in Greco Roman wrestling at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janiero. At 36, Madsen faces his first test against Guida Saturday night. Guida is one of the legends in MMA, with 36 wins in 56 fights. At age 39, Guida is known for his relentless nature, his wrestling and a flare for the upset. Last time out, Guida was able to pull off the upset versus Michael Johnson. Although “The Carpenter” is also wrestler, facing an Olympic wrestler in Madsen, Guida may change his game plan. Although, Guida only has seven knockouts in his 36 victories, he may need to make it a stand up fight in order to survive. It is very likely that if Madsen is able to get the fight to floor, the Denmark native will be able to continue his undefeated run.
There are other great fights on the main card. Vinc Pichel, who has won five out of the last six fights, looks to keep his hot streak alive, is facing Austin Hubbard. Pichel is one of the most underrated lightweights with a 13-2 record.
In the heavyweight division, a bout between prospect Chase Sherman and veteran Parker Porter promises to be a slugfest. Saturday night, the main card opens with a flyweight title contender bout, as number six ranked Brandon Royval takes on Alexandre Pantoja. On the prelims, fan favorite Brian Boom Kelleher returns to the Octagon to face top prospect Domingo Pilarte in the bantamweight division.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship once again takes over ESPN Saturday night as the prelims begin on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m. and the main card is at 10 p.m. on ESPN. The UFC Vegas fight card promises to provide a great night of fights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.