STATESBORO – Jamyest Williams scored the game-winning touchdown on a 23-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift Georgia State to a 21-14 win over Georgia Southern Saturday night at Paulson Stadium.
After its third straight win, Georgia State (4-4, 3-1) remains tied for first place in the Sun Belt East Division. The Panthers defeated their in-state rival for the second consecutive year to improve to 5-3 in the series.
Georgia State took a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Tucker Gregg, but Georgia Southern (2-6, 1-4) managed to tie the game with 1:39 left on Logan Wright’s 9-yard run.
After the kickoff, Williams started the Panthers’ game-winning drive with a 12-yard out to the GSU 39. A series of scrambles by quarterback Darren Grainger gave the Panthers a first down at the Georgia Southern 23, and then Williams finished the job with his touchdown.
The Georgia State defense had to make one last stand as the Eagles moved all the way to the GSU 21-yard line with two seconds left, but Jhi’Shawn Taylor sacked quarterback Justin Tomlin to seal the win.
Williams, who played high school football at Grayson, Archer and Duluth, finished with 97 yards rushing, followed by Tucker Gregg with 87 yards and two touchdowns. Grainger passed for 141 yards and rushed for 31.
Trailing 7-0 at the half, the Panthers finally got on the board in the third quarter on a drive that was set up by a turnover. After Georgia Southern drove into Georgia State territory, super senior safety Chris Moore intercepted Tomlin at the 1-yard line and returned it to the GSU 31.
That started a 9-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. After Grainger hit tight end Roger Carter with a 29-yard completion down the left sideline to the 2, and Gregg capped the march with 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-all with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
The GSU defense came up with big plays throughout the game. Moore’s interception was one of two for the Panthers as Mountain View grad Blake Carroll also grabbed a pick in the first half. The Panthers kept Georgia Southern out of the end zone with a goal line stand in the first quarter as Javon Denis came up with a huge stop of 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line, and safety Antavious Lane broke up a pass for a fourth-down stop in third quarter.
Georgia State plays again at Sun Belt West Division leader Louisiana on Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. game on ESPN.
