LILBURN — Berkmar’s boys basketball team routed Lambert 81-55 Tuesday in the opener of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Jameel Rideout had 20 points and made six 3-pointers, shining on the perimeter on a night when teammates Malique Ewin (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Dara Olonade (14 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles. Jermahri Hill scored 12 in the win, and Destin Logan had eight points and played stellar defense.
The Patriots (22-5) host the Peachtree Ridge-Cherokee winner in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.