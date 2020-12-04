LOGANVILLE — Harrison brought the fight to Grayson's football team in the first half of Friday’s second-round matchup that saw the hosts leading by only one score at the break.
That was until Jamal Haynes had something to say about the outcome.
The standout wide receiver and return specialist returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 99 yards untouched for a touchdown and the Rams never looked back en route to a dominant 30-6 win over the Hoyas to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Grayson head coach Adam Carter said Haynes’ kickoff return touchdown gave his team the spark it needed after a rough first half.
“Making big plays is how football works,” Carter said. “I told our guys all week that was going to be one of, if not the best coached team that we will see all year. Those kids were going to come out and fight us for four quarters and they did. We needed that (touchdown).”
On a cold night, the Rams were unable to establish any sort of passing game in the first half. Jake Garcia was held to just 17 yards passing on three completions in the opening two quarters and as a result, points were hard to come by for Grayson.
The lone score of the first half came via the Rams rushing attack midway through the second quarter. Four different Rams carried the ball on a drive that started on the Rams own 32-yard line with zero passes being attempted.
Jayvian Allen was the man responsible for the touchdown, an 11-yard rush around the left side with just over six minutes remaining in the first half. The Rams went on to convert a two-point conversion on a Grady Bryant rush to give the hosts an 8-0 lead.
Carter chalked the Rams' slow first half up to his team not being prepared enough to play against a quality opponent.
“I thought we were too relaxed and that’s my fault,” Carter said. “I’ve got to find a way to get our kids to start faster in all phases of the game. We didn’t execute early and that’s my job to get them more focused and ready before we go out onto the field.”
Haynes’ kickoff return touchdown could not have come at a better time for the Rams to open the third quarter.
With Harrison feeling confident, the speed of Haynes zapped any momentum the Hoyas might have had and gave it to Grayson sideline in the matter of 15 seconds.
“I caught that ball at the one inch yard line,” Haynes said. “I told my players that if they just give me just a chance that I would take it to the house for them and that’s exactly what I did. I just saw green grass and hit the end zone.”
After one more failed offensive possession that saw Jake Garcia toss an interception following a rare dropped pass from Jaden Smith, the Grayson offense found its stride with back-to-back touchdown drives.
The Rams' third touchdown of the night was set up by a 49-yard catch-and-run from Garcia to Haynes. Garcia later found the end zone on a 6-yard score to extend the lead to 23-0 early in the fourth quarter.
Following a quick three-and-out by the Hoya offense, Grayson’s Sean Downer scored a 21-yard touchdown to put the game on ice with 7:59 remaining in the game.
“Our kids played much better in the third quarter in all three phases,” Carter said. “That’s important when you get into the playoffs. It’s the same story that we’ve had all year. Our kids continue to play hard. They get me out of a ton of mistakes just because they play so hard. It’s a credit to them.”
