Though it took longer than he anticipated, former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm found his home in the NFL.
The signal caller from Houston County was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round Saturday as the 167th overall pick. Going into the draft, Fromm felt he had a good relationship with Bills general manager Brandon Beane, but was still surprised when Beane called him that afternoon.
“For me, it was awesome,” Fromm said. “I thought it was a prank call. Really, I’m just super thankful to have gotten that phone call… it was surreal.”
Fromm, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to their first SEC Championship title since 2005, first playoff appearance, and first national championship game appearance in almost 30 years, was considered to be a first-round talent at the start of his junior season. However, as the season progressed, he and the Bulldog offense struggled to find success.
Combined with the emergence of Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU, critics turned their attention to Fromm as his draft stock fell. A less than inspiring showing at the NFL Combine, where his arm strength and athleticism were questioned, didn't help his chances in the draft.
“My entire career, I’ve always been the guy left out,” Fromm said. “I don’t have to listen to all of the criticism and all of the negative stuff out there. For me, it’s just showing up to work and doing whatever I can to help the team win.”
During his time at Georgia, he had to earn and defend his starting spot at quarterback, fending off newly-drafted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason and Ohio State phenom Justin Fields, who transferred after a season backing up Fromm. In Buffalo, Fromm will be in the same quarterback room as veteran Matt Barkley and Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft.
“Every quarterback wants to be the starter. Then again, I have no idea exactly what I’m getting myself into. All I know is to stay humble and hungry,” Fromm said.
While the young quarterback is unsure about where his career will take him next, he knows he will continue to work and capitalize on his opportunity to play in Buffalo.
“There’s only so many people who get this opportunity. I’m beyond thankful to be in this position,” Fromm said.
