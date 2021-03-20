LAWRENCEVILLE — Jaiden Stowers’ clutch triple in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday brought home the game-winning run in Hebron Christian’s 5-3 win over Lanier in a baseball game played at Coolray Field.
Tied 3-3 in the sixth, Stowers’ triple scored Hunter Trussell for a 4-3 lead. Stowers then scored on a fielder’s choice by Zach Kwiatkowski.
Gavin Latham pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save. Nate Coker was the winning pitcher after going four innings of relief and allowing one earned run and one hit. Coker also was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
Nate Alexander had a two-run single in the first inning for the Lions (11-3), who begin region play Tuesday against Mount Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.