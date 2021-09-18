LAWRENCEVILLE – Discovery blitzed Berkmar with three touchdowns in the first six minutes and put away the Patriots 41-0 in the Region 7-AAAAAAA opener for both schools on Friday night.
Jacob Davis scored four touchdowns on runs of 39, 4, 24 and 2 yards.
“I’m always glad to see a fast start,” Discovery coach Efrem Hill said. “We were sloppy at times, especially in the third quarter, but we’re a young program and we’ll get better from this.”
Discovery (2-3, 1-0) took the opening kickoff and needed just two plays to dent the scoreboard. On first down from its own 34, the Titans’ Davis gained 27 yards around the right end. On the next play, Davis took the handoff and carried 39 yards through the center of the line for the touchdown. Sterling Tamakloe converted the extra point and the homecoming crowd was enjoying a 7-0 lead.
Berkmar was able to gain a first down on its first possession out to its own 31. However the shotgun snap sailed over quarterback Isiah Thomas’ head. After the scramble, Discovery’s Jamarcus Astre recovered on the Patriots’ 4. Davis bulled his way into the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0, 56 seconds into the contest.
Howard Copeland’s three yard run increased the Titans’ lead to 21-0 before Berkmar (0-4) mounted its first serious threat, moving to the Titans 30. However a fourth down pass from Thomas was incomplete and the threat was thwarted.
The Berkmar defense held Discovery to a three and out and benefitted when the snap on the punt went over Thiago Terra’s head. Terra was able to grab the ball and get off a punt before the rush swallowed him but the ball only went as far as the Titan’s 31. A pass interference penalty advance the ball to the 19 where Thomas, with the pocket collapsing darted to the right and scrambled to the two.
Three runs failed to crack the end zone as the teams changed end zones at the end of the first quarter. On fourth down, Thomas was stopped just short of the goal line to preserve the shutout.
Late in the half, a pair of completions from quarterback Jordan Chatman to I’zaejah King netted 34 yards and moved the Titans to the Berkmar 24. With just over two minutes left, Davis evaded three would be tacklers and raced around the right end for his third score of the evening to give Discovery a 28-0 lead at the half.
Discovery’s Travion Jackson busted out for a 73 yard run from his own four to the Berkmar 23 midway through the third quarter. However the drive faltered and yielded no points.
Besides Davis, the other star of the night was the Discovery defense. Despite bending, it did not allow the Patirots to dent the scoreboard. The Titans’ Corey Williams intercepted a Thomas pass to set up the next Discovery score. Starting at the Berkmar 24, a pass interference penalty against the Patriots moved the ball to the 12. Davis carried twice to two before cracking the end zone on his third successive try.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Adarius Bryant intercepted a Berkmar pass and went 68 yards with the return for the score.
“The defense played well,” Hill said. "If they continue play well then we have a chance.”
DISCOVERY 41, BERKMAR 0
Berkmar 0 0 0 0 — 0
Discovery 21 7 7 6 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
Discovery: Jacob Davis 39 run, (Sterling Tamakloe kick) 11:37
Discovery: Davis 4 run (Tamakloe kick) 11:04
Discovery: Howard Copeland 3 run (Tamakloe kick) 6:04
SECOND QUARTER
Discovery: Davis 24 run (Tamakloe kick) 2:15
THIRD QUARTER
Discovery: Davis 2 run (Tamakloe kick) 2:26
FOURTH QUARTER
Discovery: Adarius Bryant 67 interception return (kick failed) 5:33
