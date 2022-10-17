Growing up in Greenwood, South Carolina, Jacob Davis was the youngest and smallest among his family members, so he quickly learned the art of survival in pickup football games.

“I was always the smallest in the family,” said Davis, a senior running back at Discovery High School. “I had big cousins and brothers. They toughened me up. So when I got into football it was like, ‘Don’t let one person bring you down.’”

