Growing up in Greenwood, South Carolina, Jacob Davis was the youngest and smallest among his family members, so he quickly learned the art of survival in pickup football games.
“I was always the smallest in the family,” said Davis, a senior running back at Discovery High School. “I had big cousins and brothers. They toughened me up. So when I got into football it was like, ‘Don’t let one person bring you down.’”
Davis’ tenacity has been on display time and time again for Discovery in the last two seasons as he’s been a workhorse for the Titans, rushing for 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior and 1,069 yards and 10 touchdowns thus far this year.
“He’s our go-to guy,” said Discovery coach Efrem Hill of the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Davis. “Everybody knows when you come play us that we’re going to hand the ball to No. 7 as many times as we can. He’s a real strong runner with great vision. He’s a kid that’s going to give you everything he has every night. He goes home exhausted because he gives everything he has.”
The Titans, 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA, are firmly in the hunt for a state playoff spot entering Friday's home game with fellow playoff contender Peachtree Ridge in a key region game Friday. They are in a good spot thanks in part to Davis, who will end his prep career as Discovery’s all-time leading rusher.
“I’m excited to hold that standard,” he said. “I’m glad to be a part of this team and I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team.”
While he’s keeping an eye on his own production, there’s no question that Davis is a team player with specific goals in mind.
“I want us to have the best record the school has ever had,” he said, noting the Titans have not won more than four games in any of their previous six seasons. “And I want us to make it to the playoffs. We’ve been to the playoffs once and I want to get to the playoffs my senior year.”
Hill, who has served as Discovery’s head coach for seven years, said he’s seen a great deal of growth from Davis since the running back arrived on campus in 2019.
“When he came in, I’ll say he was a football player but he wasn’t a football player,” said Hill. “He wasn’t very strong, but he was a good runner. And now he’s studied the game more and knows more how to protect his body and take care of his body in the offseason. He’s developed and matured through the years and he’s bought in to what we’re offering here and it’s changed him.
“He’s gotten a lot better in these four years. His running back coach (Nathan Murphy) has done a great job with him from blocking to catching routes out of the backfield. (Murphy) challenges him daily with something new to get better at.”
When Davis joined the football team as a freshman, he still maintained some of that old Greenwood mentality to just run over people, but Hill and Murphy helped Davis refine his approach, if for no other reason than survival. Now it’s not unusual to see the Titan senior run over, run around and outrun opponents.
“He can do a little bit of everything,” said Hill. “Against Duluth (a 21-17 victory on Sept. 22), he probably dragged four or five guys 10 yards on one play. But he’ll also make you miss. He’s developed that over the year. As a sophomore, he just wanted to run straight at you, and Coach Murphy worked with him, convincing him that running like that all the time isn’t good for your body. (Davis) has a good bag of tools.”
“I work hard in the weight room,” said Davis. “Mentally and physically, I have a better mindset now. In my freshman year, I was on the sidelines thinking ‘How can I make myself better?’ Rather than ‘How can I make my team better?’ Coach Hill told me you can’t be selfish in football. I need my team. It can’t be myself.”
In the area of leadership, Hill points out when the time came to select captains for the 2022 season, Davis was chosen almost unanimously.
“He’s a leader,” said Hill. “He’s one of our captains. Our players pick the captains. Two were voted by pretty much everybody on the team and he was one of them. He’s a quiet worker.”
Davis also has plans to play in college, but has not yet received any offers, although some schools have expressed interest in recruiting him. Hill said college football’s transfer portal and COVID-related super-senior seasons may have limited Davis’ options at this time, but he’s confident that opportunities will arise.
“He’ll have a chance to go play at the next level,” said Hill. “What’s hurting some high school kids now is the transfer portal and players with super-senior years. But at the end of the day, if you want to play — and I know he does — there will be somebody who will want him to come and he’ll flourish for them.”
“I want to play at the next level,” said Davis. “I haven’t made any decisions but I’ve been looking. I haven’t gotten any offers yet but I have a lot of interest and hopefully I’ll get offers soon.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Gwinnett Football League action on Oct. 15, 2022 at Duncan Creek Park between Buford and Mill Creek. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, 10-year-old Buford vs. Mill Creek
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented