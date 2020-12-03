Atlanta United announced Thursday it has signed Jackson Conway as a Homegrown Player, effective immediately.
The forward led Atlanta United 2 in goals during the 2020 season and turned 19 years old Thursday.
“We’re happy to see Jackson’s continued development and it’s a complement to his hard work that he’s earned a First Team contract,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Jackson is a great example of our club’s pathway to the professional level as he joined our Academy program prior to its first season with the dream of becoming an MLS player. He worked his way through our system and after excelling in the USL Championship last season, he deserves an opportunity at the next level.”
Conway joined Atlanta United’s Academy for its inaugural 2016-17 season and has continued to climb through the club’s ranks. After a prolific goal-scoring career in the Academy, including helping the U-16s win the U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) National Championship in 2017, Conway turned professional and signed with ATL UTD 2 on Dec. 20, 2018.
Over the past two seasons, Conway has shown to be a consistent goal scorer at the USL Championship level. He scored five goals in his debut season in 2019. He followed that up by scoring six goals despite only 10 appearances during the shortened 2020 campaign. Prior to signing with ATL UTD 2, Conway had a prolific youth career, including scoring 26 goals for the U-17s during the 2017-18 USSDA season. He scored nine goals in 31 appearances during the 2016-17 season for the U-16s.
Conway has also proved capable of scoring highlight-reel goals. In 2016 at just 15 years old, Conway landed on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Plays during Generation adidas Cup qualifying, where he scored from just beyond midfield. This past season, Conway did it again, scoring from about 30 yards out against Tampa Bay Rowdies and was nominated for USL Goal of the Week. Conway becomes the ninth player in club history to sign as a Homegrown.
