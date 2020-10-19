Buford senior Jackson Buchanan and Duluth resident Sara Im won the American Junior Golf Association’s Stewart Cink Championship over the weekend at Bear’s Best in Suwanee.
Buchanan holed out from the fairway on the 17th hole for an eagle that delivered his first AJGA win in his fourth career AJGA start. The University of Illinois commitment shot 66 in the first round and 72 in the second round to finish at 6 under par, one shot ahead of Logan Paczewski of Dallas, Pa.
"Everything changed when I got to No. 17,” Buchanan said. “I was 90 yards out from middle of fairway and I landed it perfectly and it came back in for eagle and it was a good change of momentum. I was able to finish off the day nicely with an up-and-down on No. 18 to win it all."
Peachtree Corners resident Shaun Cook, in his third AJGA start, had his best career finish with a tie for third after shooting back-to-back 71s. Duluth resident Sahish Reddy (73-73) tied for 11th.
Im, who attends Lambert, ruled the girls field with a 2-under 140 total, shooting 70 in back-to-back rounds. The girls runner-up was Thienna Huynh of Lilburn — she finished at even-par after shooting 72 each round.
It was the fifth AJGA victory of Im’s career, and her second win this season. She has four top-five finishes in 2020, including a runner-up finish at the AJGA Junior All-Star Invitational.
"I've been working on my chipping and it paid off this week, helping me get up and down a few times,” Im said. “I really wanted to sharpen my game before the Rolex Tournament of Champions and this was a great way for me to test where I'm at."
