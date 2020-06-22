SAVANNAH — Dacula resident Jackson Buchanan sits a stroke off the lead after Monday’s first round of the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship at The Savannah Golf Club.
Buchanan opened with a 4-under-par 67, just one shot off the lead of Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith. He had seven birdies and three bogeys in his round.
Buchanan was the Daily Post’s Boys Golfer of the Year in 2019 as a Buford sophomore, and was a Super Six selection in 2020 heading into the coronavirus-shortened season.
Duluth’s Anish Reddy and Suwanee’s Myles Jones each opened with a 73 and sit in a tie for 18th.
