DECATUR — Junior quarterback Jack Stanton completed 20 of 32 passes for 305 yards, threw for four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown to help lead Greater Atlanta Christian to a 36-9 victory over Decatur Friday night.
“We made some plays in the passing game,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Jack did an excellent job. ... Jack’s just calm. He has a calm mind back there. He’s sort of coming off an injury he sustained last week. ... But you turn the lights on, he’s poised.”
Xavier Daisy paced the Spartans in receiving with five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns while Braylen Burgess caught five passes for 70 yards. Gabe Daniels added five catches for 64 yards and one touchdown.
“Just a good win tonight...a complete victory over a good (Class AAAAA) opponent,” Hardy said. “Decatur’s got a talented team, speed, size and strength up front and it was a complete team win.”
The Spartans (2-2) forced five turnovers, including four interceptions (with Harrison Voelzke snagging two).
“I thought we were outstanding on defense,” Hardy said. “(Decatur) had some good players who made some good plays early but the number of takeaways we had, the way we defended the pass and we stayed on guys.”
On its first possession of the game, Decatur (1-3) was at the GAC 19 but Voelzke intercepted a Harrison Hannah pass near the goal line and returned it to the 40-yard line.
Nine plays later, Stanton completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Daisy to put GAC up 6-0 with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Decatur’s Issac Kone made a 44-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 6-3.
Early in the second quarter, Decatur took a 9-6 lead when Hannah completed a 52-yard pass to Kedrick Lackey.
GAC responded with a 15-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Stanton two-yard touchdown run to put the Spartans up 13-9.
“That was good…it was good,’ Hardy said of how his team responded after falling behind. “Last week we got off to a bad start (against Pace Academy) and didn’t recover. I was proud of the poise they had and we were able to separate over time.”
On Decatur’s next possession, the Bulldogs faced a fourth and 15 from their own 18. On the punt, the snap went into the end zone for a safety, giving GAC a 15-9 lead with 2:29 remaining in the half.
With 2:02 remaining in the half, the Spartans extended their lead to 22-9 when Stanton completed a 26-yard pass to Daisy.
In the final moments of the first half, GAC recorded two interceptions, one by Aidan McKinnie with 1:39 remaining and one by Denzell Watkins with 34 seconds remaining.
On the opening kickoff of the second half, GAC tried an onside kickoff and the gamble paid off as they recovered the ball at the Decatur 40.
Four plays later, Stanton completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Daniels to extend the lead to 29-9.
“That was awesome,” Hardy said of the onside kick and subsequent touchdown. “Our guys hustled down and to get that and to go score. As a team at the half you want to come back and get rolling.”
Early in the fourth quarter, GAC was at the Decatur 48 and faced a fourth and 14. Decatur fumbled the punt and Daniels recovered it at the Decatur 11.
On the next play, Stanton competed an 11-yard touchdown pass to GL Tiberia to give GAC its final score of the night.
