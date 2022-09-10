Stanton_John.jpg

Jack Stanton

DECATUR — Junior quarterback Jack Stanton completed 20 of 32 passes for 305 yards, threw for four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown to help lead Greater Atlanta Christian to a 36-9 victory over Decatur Friday night.

“We made some plays in the passing game,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Jack did an excellent job. ... Jack’s just calm. He has a calm mind back there. He’s sort of coming off an injury he sustained last week. ... But you turn the lights on, he’s poised.”

