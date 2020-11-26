Hoschton resident Jack Randolph won the North Georgia Junior Golf Championship on The Landing course at Reynolds Plantation. It was his third title on the tour after winning in 2017 and 2018.
The 13-year-old won this year’s event with a 74, which included a 50-foot birdie putt on No. 16 that got him within two strokes of the lead. He nearly made eagle on the 18th hole, but tapped in for birdie to force a suddent death playoff, which he won with a par on the first hole.
Randolph, who works with Chuck Scoggins at Hamilton Mill Country Club, will conclude his season at the Hurricane National Championship in early December.
