Former Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer All-American Jack Gurr made his debut with Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United in a CONCACAF Champions League match on Dec. 16 at Orlando, Fla.
He is the first ex-Grizzly to play at the professional level.
Entering the match as a second-half substitute, Gurr helped the team tally the lone goal in a 1-0 victory against Club America in the second leg of its match fixture. He was a late-season addition to the Atlanta United roster after playing as a defender for the organization’s Atlanta United 2 team during the United Soccer League season.
“This shows that hard work and believing in a goal pays off. We are extremely happy for Jack and his family,” said GGC head men’s soccer coach Steve DeCou.
Gurr appeared in 71 matches as GGC player from 2014-17, tying for the program career record with 22 assists. NAIA honorable mention All-America honors came in 2017 when he had 15 points and seven assists as the Grizzlies advanced to the quarterfinal round of the national tournament. He had 10 assists during the 2016 campaign.
