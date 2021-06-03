Atlanta United 2 announced Thursday that Jack Collison has been named head coach, making him the fourth head coach in team history.
Collison, who made more than 70 appearances for West Ham in the English Premier League, will take charge effective immediately and will make his managerial debut Sunday against Louisville City FC (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).
“Jack has done a tremendous job with our Academy teams since joining the organization and he will make a seamless transition to ATL UTD 2,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s quickly proven to have a bright future in the managerial world.”
Collison joined Atlanta United as the head coach of the U-17 Academy team in August 2019. The Watford, England native began his coaching career in 2015 with Peterborough’s Academy, and he stayed with the club until 2017. He then made a return to West Ham United, where he spent the majority of his professional career, to coach the U-14, U-16 and U-18 squads.
“I’m really excited and honored to be given this opportunity and would like to thank the club for putting their faith in me,” Collison said. “Having spent the last two seasons in the academy, it has given me a real understanding of what it is to be a part of this incredible club. I am looking forward to the challenge and cannot wait to get started.”
Prior to his coaching career, Collison had a prominent professional career in England, where he made 121 appearances for West Ham United in the Premier League and Championship. He scored 14 goals in all competitions for West Ham during his time from 2007-14. Collison also played on loan for Bournemouth in 2013 and Wigan in 2014. He then joined Peterborough United in 2015, where he would ultimately retire from his playing career in 2016. Collison also represented Wales internationally and made 17 caps for the senior team.
Omar Jarun will be joining the ATL UTD 2 staff as the interim assistant coach, replacing Henry Apaloo, who has left the club for another coaching opportunity. Jarun is currently the head coach of Atlanta’s U-13 Academy squad. As the Academy season comes to a close at the end of the month, Jarun will continue his Academy duties in conjunction with his interim position with ATL UTD 2 until the club finds a permanent assistant coach.
