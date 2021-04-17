ATHENS — Quarterback J.T. Daniels passed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Red past the Black 28-23 in Georgia’s G-Day Game on Saturday in front of 20,524 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.
Daniels went 28-of-41 for 324 yards with touchdown passes to receivers Adonai Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, and Demetris Robertson.
Mitchell led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards and the touchdown. Robertson pitched in 88 yards and his score. Tailback James Cook had 61 yards receiving and 26 yards rushing for the Red, while tailback Zamir White rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown and had 50 yards receiving.
Quarterback Carson Beck paced the Black by going 22-of-31 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Tailback Kendall Milton rushed for a touchdown and 34 yards and added 31 yards receiving. Tight end Darnell Washington led the Black with 84 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Defensive back Javon Bullard had a Red-best seven tackles, including five solo. Defensive back Major Burns followed with six tackles. Defensive lineman Zion Logue recovered a fumble and had a sack.
For the Black, linebacker Quay Walker had a game-high eight tackles, followed by defensive back Ameer Speed with seven. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was credited with two sacks.
The Black squad struck first on Saturday as Milton raced in from eight yards out. Kicker Jack Podlesny booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter. The touchdown was set up by Washington’s 51-yard catch from Beck.
The Red countered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by White with 2:43 left in the half. Kicker/punter Jake Camarda’s PAT knotted the game at 7-7.
Podlesny, the hero of Georgia’s win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, broke the tie with a 35-yard field goal with 1:25 remaining.
Daniels connected with Mitchell on a 24-yarder as time expired in the first half, then hit Jackson on a 9-yarder with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Camarda converted both extra points for the Red.
The Black squad made things interesting in the fourth quarter as Beck and Washington connected again, this time on a 13-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 21-16 with 2:22 remaining.
But Daniels answered with this third touchdown strike, finding Robertson on a 59-yard catch and run. Camarda’s PAT made it 28-16 with 1:52 left.
Beck capped the game by finding receiver Jaylen Johnson on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds to go. Podlesny’s PAT accounted for the final margin.
Georgia will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C., against Clemson. The Bulldogs’ home opener will be Sept. 11 against UAB.
