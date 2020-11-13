DUNWOODY — J.B. Seay rushed for a school-record 202 yards Friday night and Discovery’s football team posted an important 21-0 win at Dunwoody in Region 7-AAAAAAA.
Seay carried 35 times and scored a pair of touchdowns, providing the bulk of his team’s 291 rushing yards Jadon Worthen carried 11 times for 57 yards and another score, and Rashad Ray gained 32 yards on two attempts.
Discovery (3-6 overall, 2-3 region) also got three catches for 47 yards from Nate Washington, and a great night from the defense, which held Dunwoody to two rushing yards and 47 passing yards. Because of the Titans’ ball-control offense, the host Wildcats ran only 20 offensive plays.
Sean Moon’s interception on the game’s first possession set up a 16-yard TD run by Seay for an early 7-0 lead. The advantage grew to 14-0 before halftime after a 92-yard drive was capped by Seay’s 1-yard TD run.
Worthen’s 2-yard scoring run with 3:56 left made it a three-score game before a fumble recovery by Moon sealed the game and allowed Discovery to run out the clock.
