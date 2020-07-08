The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it has called off all sports for this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the first NCAA Division I conference to declare that no sports will be held for the fall semester. No decision was made public about Ivy League sports in the winter or spring, or if fall sports could be contested during the spring semester.
No decision has been made about winter or spring Ivy sports or whether fall sports could be played in the spring of 2021.
"The campus policies make it impractical for competition to occur, at least through the end of the fall semester," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris told ESPN. "That's why today we're announcing. Eight campuses have announced their policies for the fall over the past two weeks. When we realized and the presidents realized based on these campus policies that we couldn't have competition, we wanted to make sure the student-athletes were aware of the outcome.
"It's certainly the right decision for the Ivy League, but it's difficult."
Student-athletes will be allowed to practice on campus, in modified form, Harris said in his ESPN interview. He said the conference's decision was based on varying campus policies on dealing with the coronavirus.
