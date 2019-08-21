Naysa Brewer, a fifth-grader at Ivy Creek Elementary in Buford, won shot put titles at the AAU Junior Olympics and the AAU Club Championships this summer.
The 9-year-old won the Junior Olympics title in the 10-year-old division with a throw of 27 feet, 7 1/2 inches. That victory preceded a first-place finish in the Club Championships with a toss of 30-1.
Brewer, who competes for Gwinnett-based Jackrabbit Track and Running Club, ranked fifth in the region in the high ump and fourth in the multi-event triathlon, allowing her to compete in both of those events at the Junior Olympics, too.
She broke three records this season and ranks as a three-time All-American.