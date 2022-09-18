Lysykh backhand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Iryna Lysykh hits a backhand during a Grizzlies match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has secured itself of one regional crown and could add another at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional following Saturday’s action at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The seeds have held true in the women’s singles draw with top-seed Iryna Lysykh advancing to the regional final match. The junior won a pair of straight set matches Saturday, defeating an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan University 6-0, 6-3 in the morning’s quarterfinal round. Later, Lysykh won by identical 6-3 set scores in the semifinals against No. 5 seed and classmate Eva Siska.

