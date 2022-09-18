LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team has secured itself of one regional crown and could add another at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional following Saturday’s action at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The seeds have held true in the women’s singles draw with top-seed Iryna Lysykh advancing to the regional final match. The junior won a pair of straight set matches Saturday, defeating an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan University 6-0, 6-3 in the morning’s quarterfinal round. Later, Lysykh won by identical 6-3 set scores in the semifinals against No. 5 seed and classmate Eva Siska.
Lysykh’s opponent in the final on Monday, September 19, is No. 2 seed and senior Tereza Koplova, who survived a marathon match against sophomore and No. 7 seed Cassidy Mataia in the quarterfinals. Koplova had to rally in the match after dropping the first set in a tiebreaker. The senior forced a deciding third-set tiebreaker behind a 7-5 score in the second set. Then, Koplova edged Mataia 10-8 in an intense back-and-forth tiebreaker. Koplova went on to defeat No. 3 seed and junior Stephanie Fernandez 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Siska advanced to the semifinal by defeating No. 4 seed and junior Liza Velykorodna in another three-set marathon match. Siska, the defending ITA South Regional singles champion, won the opening set 6-3 before Velykorodna bounced back to force a deciding tiebreaker behind a 6-2 second set score. The competitive play between teammates continued in the extra session, with Siska outlasting Velykorodna 14-12.
Fernandez earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory against an opponent from Tennessee Wesleyan to advance to the semifinal round.
GGC has three of the four doubles semifinalists as the No. 2-seeded team of Mataia and Velykorodna won all eight games against a team from Brenau University (Georgia). Their semifinal opponent will be the No. 3 seed team of Koplova and Siska, who defeated a Tennessee Wesleyan duo 8-5 late Saturday afternoon. The top-seeded team of Lysykh and Fernandez picked up an 8-6 victory in the quarterfinals and will face an unseeded doubles team from Tennessee Wesleyan in the semifinals on Sunday, September 18, at 9 a.m.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls for their high level of play in this first event of the season," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "The team has been working very hard. It is tough to play another teammate (in the singles or doubles draws). Iryna (Lysykh) and Tereza (Koplova) have a lot of experience in tournaments and it has led them to the singles final.”
