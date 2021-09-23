LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program continued its dominance of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional by capturing singles and doubles titles Thursday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The championship matches in each draw had been suspended by rain Sunday after competition on Friday and Saturday.
In singles, senior Agustin Tamagnone came from being an unseeded player in the tournament to win the singles title when top-seeded GGC sophomore Alex Gurmendi had to retire because of an injury. Gurmendi narrowly won the first set 6-4 and was leading 1-0 in the second set before sustaining an injury.
Another competitive match decided the doubles championship. The No. 2 team of senior Federico Bonacia and junior Daniel Czepielewski upset the top-seeded duo of senior Valentino Caratini and Tamagnone by an 8-6 score.
The regional titles mean that Tamagnone and the Bonacia-Czepielewski tandem will advance to the ITA Cup on October 14-17 in Rome, Georgia. All players and doubles teams that made it to the semifinal round of the South Regional are eligible to be selected as at-large qualifiers to compete for individual NAIA national championships at the ITA Cup. National qualifiers will be announced after all other regionals are completed.
