Five Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players have been recognized for their academic success, earning Scholar Athlete awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the 2019-20 season.
Not surprisingly, the program also was named an ITA Scholar Team.
Student-athletes must have achieved a 3.5 or better GPA (out of 4.0) for the 2019-20 academic year. Teams are honored for having all its players with a 3.2 or better GPA for the year.
Earning Scholar Athlete recognition were seniors Emerald Able and Madeline Bosnjak, junior Maria Genovese, sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Selina Pichler.
Bosnjak was a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America this season. She won all eight of her singles matches and tied for team-high honors with nine doubles wins during the spring.
Able had an 8-1 record in singles and doubles matches, highlighted by a 5-0 record in doubles action.
Koplova went 8-0 in singles and was victorious in all eight of her doubles matches in 2020.
Pichler picked up nine wins in singles action and had a 9-1 doubles record during her inaugural collegiate season.
Georgia Gwinnett College had an 11-0 record and was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA during the 2020 spring season. The Grizzlies have won five national championships, including four straight titles.
