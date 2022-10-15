Velykorodna return.jpg

Liza Velykorodna of Georgia Gwinnett College during the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. — It will be an all-Georgia Gwinnett College women’s doubles final at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup after both of the Grizzlies’ seeded teams earned victories Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center.

The top-seeded team featuring juniors Iryna Lysykh and Stephanie Fernandez recorded their third consecutive victory in straight sets with Saturday’s 6-4, 6-4 semifinal triumph against an opposing duo from Holy Cross College (Ind.). The Lysykh-Fernandez team previously defeated teams from Union College (Ky.), by 6-2, 6-2 scores in the Round of 16, and Ave Maria University (Fla.), by a 7-5, 7-5 margin in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

