Isaiah Bond, Buford dominate Habersham Central

BUFORD — Isaiah Bond scored three scintillating first-half touchdowns for Buford and the defense took care of the rest as the Wolves rolled to a Region 8-AAAAAA football win at Tom Riden Stadium Friday night.
“We’ve come a long way the first six weeks,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We’re progressing. It’s not perfect but it’s a lot better than what it was. I’m proud of where we are.”
Habersham (2-4, 0-2) was held to a quick three and out to open the game. After the punt, the Wolves took over on its own 45. After an 11 yard run by C.J. Clinkscales moved the ball to the Raiders 44, quarterback Ashton Daniels connected with Bond on a pass on the line of scrimmage on the far sideline. Bond raced forward 10 yards and then darted all the way across the field and eventually scored on the opposite sideline from where he started. Alejandro Mata’s extra point gave Buford a quick 7-0 lead.
After holding Habersham without a first down on its next possession, Buford found itself pinned back at its own 14 after a lengthy punt and roll by the Raiders. Three plays later the Wolves (5-1, 2-0) were on their own 49 when Daniels dropped back and connected with Bond again, this time streaking through the Habersham secondary on a post pattern. Bond gathered in the pass and scored to up the lead to 14-0.
The Wolves K.J. Bolden intercepted a deflected pass on the next set of downs for the Raiders, this time giving Buford the ball on the Habersham 22. Christian Butler bulled his way into the end zone over the left end from the one yard line to up the lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Back up quarterback Dylan Wittke took the offense’s reigns in the second quarter and scored the next touchdown from four yards out as he kept the ball on the read option. The Wolves’ defense scored with just under five minutes left in the half when a punt was downed on the Raiders three yard line. On the next play, Habersham’s Blandon Grizzle was met by a group of defenders who tackled him for a safety.
Bond closed out the first half barrage when he took the following free kick on his own 40 and raced down the right sideline for TD.
The dominance of Buford was in all aspects of the scoresheet in the first half. The defense limited Habersham to one first down and a total of 18 yards. Offensively, Buford amassed 76 yards rushing and 147 passing.
In the second half, Victor Venn ran 47 yards for a score and K.J. Bolden caught a slant pattern and raced 66 yards for another touchdown for Buford. Jalen Neal closed out the scorefest with a 36 yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter.
The good news on the scoreboard is compounded for the Wolves as they now get a much needed break.
“We’re off next week so our focus is to get healthy,” Bryant said of the plan moving forward. “Get healthy and then up the physicality and pay attention to the details.”
BUFORD 58, HABERSHAM 0
Habersham 0 0 0 0 — 0
Buford 21 16 14 7 — 58
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Isaiah Bond 44 pass from Ashton Daniels (Alejandro Mata kick) 9:49
Buford: Bond 51 pass from Daniels (Mata kick) 6:06
Buford: Christian Butler 1 run (Mata kick) 1:42
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Dylan Wittke 4 run (Mata kick) 10:46
Buford: Safety Blandon Grizzle tackled in end zone 4:57
Buford: Bond 60 free kick return (Mata kick) 4:45
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Victor Venn 47 run (Mario Ventura kick) 10:01
Buford: K.J. Bolden 66 pass from Daniels (Ventura kick) 3:50
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Jalen Neal 36 run (Ventura kick) 7:20
